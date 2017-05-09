Indictment for death threats against Reform leaders

A Bnei Brak haredi man was indicted for making death threats against leaders of the Reform movement and for vandalizing a Reform synagogue.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was arrested last month and prosecutors asked Monday that he be held in custody until the end of his trial.

He was indicted on charges of extortion, threats, vandalism, and intent to commit arson.

He allegedly also targeted the left-wing Breaking the Silence organization and threatened well-known atheists in Israel.