Gush Etzion head: 'The state is criminally neglectful'

Gush Etzion regional head Shlomo Neeman conducted a tour for journalists in Sde Boaz in the wake of the Civil Administration's intention to demolish four illegal structures in the outpost.

Neeman described the Civil Administration as the "criminal" adding that the state is criminal neglectful of its state lands and "abandons them to trespassers.

"The criteria for determining what is state land change every two months," he explained."Nobody knows the law, nobody is deciding what the law is here and whose land this is, things change every two days because the state has not extended its laws to this area.



