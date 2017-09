15:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Deri authorizes additional lands transfer to Rahat Interior Minister Aryeh Deri adopted the recommendations of the investigative committee regarding the regulation of areas of jurisdiction between the Rahat municipality and the Benei Shimon local council. Deri decided to transfer a part of the Idan Hanegev employment center, as well as cemetery plots and other areas to the Rahat municipality, a Bedouin town in the Western Negev.

