  Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17

Energy ministry offers grants for remote gas connection

The Energy Ministry published a tender to enable consumers living far away from natural gas distribution systems to receive gas.

The tender will include grants to enable the abolishment of additional payments for "remote connections" to the gas system.

The grants will reach a total of 40 million NIS. The grants will promote distribution for consumers who are more than 100 km away from gas systems. The new distribution lines will enable new consumers to receive gas despite their distance from distribution centers.

