14:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 4 members of British army arrested for neo-Nazi terror British police arrested four suspected members of a neo-Nazi organization on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks. They were arrested after a long investigation by the Counter-Terrorism Department. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that all four serve in Britain's army.