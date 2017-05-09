13:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17

State to court: Reject demand to probe PM on submarines

The state has told the Supreme Court to reject out of hand a petition calling for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be questioned as a suspect in alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines from Germany.

The state's response to the petition says the petitioner wishes to dictate to the law enforcement authorities how to carry out their duties, based on his impression of parts of information that were published, without having the full picture of the information available to the law enforcement authorities.

Last Briefs