PA official indicted for incitement against Jews

Nagi Muhammad al-Sawiti, a senior employee in the office of the head of the Palestinian Preventive Security in Jenin, was indicted on Monday on suspicion of publishing extreme content on Facebook that included a direct call to carry out violent activity against Jews, as well as praise, sympathy and support for the actions of terrorists.

The suspect allegedly published pictures of Adolf Hitler and Adolf Eichmann alongside expressions of longing for people like them. He was also charged with supporting a hostile organization.

