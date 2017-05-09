NIS 700,000 in compensation for exposing corruption

State Comptroller and Public Complaints Commissioner Yosef Shapira has issued a permanent protection order for Kiryat Shmona engineer Hagai Kol, after he was convinced that the municipality acted to harm the voice and end his employment in response to exposing serious corruption in the municipality. The comptroller has determined an extraordinary sum of NIS 700,000, to be added to his severance pay and any other accompanying rights due to the termination of his employment.

The comptroller's spokesman said that Shapira "views with great severity the conduct of the Kiryat Shmona Municipality, as was revealed during the investigation of Mr. Hagai Kol's complaint. It should be recalled that the Israel Police also conducted an investigation into the matter and the case was transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office."