  Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17

Man with knife walked around kindergartens in Tel Aviv

A resident of Haifa in his twenties was arrested this morning on suspicion of walking around kindergartens in Tel Aviv with a knife.

The suspect will be questioned and brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for a remand hearing.

