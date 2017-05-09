A resident of Haifa in his twenties was arrested this morning on suspicion of walking around kindergartens in Tel Aviv with a knife.
The suspect will be questioned and brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for a remand hearing.
News BriefsElul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17
Man with knife walked around kindergartens in Tel Aviv
