The Judicial Selection Committee has unanimously elected Justice Esther Chayut as President of the Supreme Court and Judge Hanan Meltzer as Vice-President.
They will be sworn in at the end of October.
News BriefsElul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17
Hayut, Meltzer get top 2 Supreme Court spots
