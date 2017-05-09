10:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17

Hayut, Meltzer get top 2 Supreme Court spots

The Judicial Selection Committee has unanimously elected Justice Esther Chayut as President of the Supreme Court and Judge Hanan Meltzer as Vice-President.

They will be sworn in at the end of October.

