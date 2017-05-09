Less 'religionization' in school texts than claimed

An external inspection team set up under the guidance of Minister of Education Naftali Bennett found that out of 57 textbooks, a few isolated cases or religionizing (Hadata in Hebrew) were found in only six textbooks, according to Yisrael Hayom.

The demand to examine the textbooks was made by the secular parents' forum, which claimed that there was a religionization in schools. The Ministry of Education announced that corrections - in many cases toning down of the language - have already been made in the Internet versions of the textbooks, and the printed editions will also be corrected.