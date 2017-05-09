Salmonella in Yesh Maof eggs

The Ministry of Health is urging the public not to consume eggs from the "Yesh Maof" marketer, whose last marketing date is October 20. Salmonella species of Entritidis was found in an environmental examination of egg-laying coops at one site.

Even though the number of eggs that are suspected of being infected is less than one percent, the Ministries of Health and Agriculture stress that it is forbidden to consume eggs that have already been purchased and that they must be destroyed by throwing them into the garbage.

