The water level of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee, Israel's main freshwater source, stood yesterday at 213.905 meters below sea level, half a meter below the lower red line and half a meter above the black line, where drawing water would cause damage to the lake.

Channel 2 Television reports the water level went down 27 centimeters/11 inches in August due to a record negative flow of water coming into the lake as compared to the amount being drawn from the lake.