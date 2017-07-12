Bill: Adoptions only by man-and-woman couples

The Chotam organization, which seeks Jewish input in public policy, has published a proposal to amend the Adoption Law to determine that only a man and woman who marry each other through the Chief Rabbinate will be eligible to adopt children.

The proposal comes against the background of the change in the position of the Ministry of Social Affairs, which at first informed the Supreme Court that it opposes the adoption of children by the LGBT, but following public criticism the ministry has folded and announced that there is no problem in principle for same-sex couples to adopt children.