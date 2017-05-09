Report: PM names first woman civil-service commissioner

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Ofra Bracha to serve as Civil Service Commissioner, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Bracha's name will be transferred in the coming days to the committee for appointments of senior civil servants, and will be submitted to the government for approval. If the appointment is approved, she will be the first woman to serve as Civil Service Commissioner since the establishment of the state. For the past six years, Bracha has served as the director of a senior department for auditing local authorities and in charge of accounts at the Interior Ministry. As part of her job, she has often uncovered many salary irregularities in local authorities.