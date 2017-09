Police have evicted an Arab family from a house in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem which was owned by a Jewish family prior to the establishment of the state. The evicted family refrained from paying rent and caused damage to the apartment.

This is the first eviction of Arabs in the neighborhood in the last nine years. The law allows Jews to reclaim property left on the Jordanian side after the establishment of the state and liberated in the Six-Day War.