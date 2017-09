08:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Elul 14, 5777 , 05/09/17 Bnei Brak man indicted for threats against Women of the Wall Read more The suspect allegedly planned arson against a leftist NGO's office, threatened a Women of the Wall leader and an atheist organization. ► ◄ Last Briefs