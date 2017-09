The newspaper Al-Rased reports that the Saudi royal family has ordered the country's media not to attack Iran.

The order comes against the backdrop of an upcoming visit by a Saudi delegation to Tehran, after a break of a year and a half. At the end of last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif confirmed that a meeting with a diplomatic delegation from Saudi Arabia would soon be held, saying that the meeting was the first step in thawing relations between the two countries.