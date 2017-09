The Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency and police seized a printing press, Monday evening in the Palestinian Authority government seat of Ramallah, which was the source of materials used to incite terrorism.

The IDF and Border Guards found three weapons in the Samarian PA village of Na'alin and the Israeli-Arab village of Salem, which is located on the 1949 Armistice Line. Security forces found tens of thousands of shekels belonging to Hamas in Hevron.

Read more