Saudi: Lebanese should choose for or against Hezbollah

Referring to Hezbollah, the Saudi minister for Gulf affairs, Thamer al-Sabhan, who recently visited Lebanon as part of efforts to curb the Iranian influence, said that "the inhuman crimes committed by the party of Satan in our nation will definitely have consequences for Lebanon," according to Yediot Ahronot. He added, "The Lebanese must choose if they are for the organization or against it."

Diplomats told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria that "Lebanon will pay a heavy price for Hezbollah's madness if they do not confront it inside the country."