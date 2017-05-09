Hayut appointment as chief justice due today

The Judicial Appointments Committee is expected to approve the appointment of Justice Esther Hayut as Supreme Court President today.
She will succeed outgoing Chief Justice Miriam Naor, whose term will expire at the end of October.
