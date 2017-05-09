PA accuses Israel of 'settlement attack'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government in Ramallah warned on Monday against what it called the "settlement attack" being waged by the Israeli government which could “destroy” the opportunity to revive the peace process.

Yusuf al-Mahmoud, the government's official spokesman, accused the Israeli government of seeking to expel Palestinian Arabs and replace them with "foreign" settlers, while also obstructing the implementation of legitimate international resolutions regarding the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.