German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday condemned North Korea’s nuclear test and urged the United Nations to quickly agree on tougher sanctions against Pyongyang, a German government spokesman said, according to Reuters.

“Both agreed that the test of a hydrogen bomb means a new and unacceptable escalation by the North Korean regime,” the spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement after Merkel and Trump spoke by telephone.