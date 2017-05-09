23:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Slight relief in heat stress on Tuesday It will be partly cloudy overnight and clear on Tuesday. While temperatures will remain unseasonably high, there will be some relief in heat stress. Slight cooling will bring temperatures to their seasonal average on Wednesday and Thursday with additional relief in heat stress. Fair on Friday and slightly warmer, mainly in the mountains and inland regions. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 31Celsius/87Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 39C/102F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 35/95; Haifa: 29/84;

Tel Aviv: 30/86; Eilat: 40/104 ► ◄ Last Briefs