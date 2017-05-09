'We will all benefit from the strengthening of Samaria'

Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan took part Monday evening in the inauguration of the community policing center in the Samarian Jewish community of Barkan. Erdan said the center has great importance because "a great deal of the crime that begins with the Palestinians in Samaria is followed by burglaries and other criminal incidents throughout the State of Israel."

Minister Ardan expressed his hope that the budget for paving the bypass roads in Samaria would be found, saying, "The paving of the bypass roads will also contribute to the Arab population to the Jewish population as well; And we will all benefit from this empowerment and the development of Samaria."