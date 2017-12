22:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Jewish owner of Chicago-area deli apologizes for Nazi cartoon Read more The deli featured a cartoon with a Nazi resembling Trump on its High Holidays catering menu ad on Facebook. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 04, 10:29 PM, 9/4/2017