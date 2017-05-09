'No one can say we're guests in our country'

Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's wife, hosted Janet Museveni, the wife of the Ugandan President, at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday. Yahel Vilan, former Israeli ambassador to Uganda and Kenya, also took part in the meeting.

Museveni thanked the prime minister for his arrival in Africa about a year ago, and said that the joint projects of MASHAV, which promotes training in Uganda in the fields of education, technology and health, are helping Uganda very much. Netanyahu showed her visitor archaeological artifacts and said that no one can say that the Jews are guests in the Land of Israel.