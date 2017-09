Fadwa Barghouti, the wife of security prisoner Marwan Barghouti, said on Monday that Israeli officials forbade her to visit her husband until 2019, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Marwan Barghouti is serving five life sentences for his role in the deaths of terror victims. In an interview with Palestinian Authority media, Fadwa Barghouti said that the security establishment had banned visits for the past six months, and that she received the latest notification via the Red Cross.