Im Tirtzu celebrates a decade

Hundreds of activists from the Im Tirtzu Zionist organization gathered Monday evening in Jerusalem on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other ministers congratulated the movement, as did Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein. Im Tirtzu Chairman Matan Peleg said, "In the last ten years we have come a long way, and today anyone who calls for refusal [to enlist], accuses IDF soldiers of war crimes or acts against the Jewish identity of the state of Israel, finds himself outside the camp. This is our greatest success in the first decade of our operation. We are moved to receive this recognition from the entire society and the government of Israel. With G-d's help, we will continue to work for the people of Israel over the next decade."