New commander: No draft refusers on IDF Radio

Incoming commander Shimon Elkabetz of Israel Defense Forces Radio announced today a series of changes in the military station, according to Channel 2 Television.

Following a working meeting between Elkabetz and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, it was agreed that singers who did not enlist for military service for reasons of conscience would not have their songs heard on station and would not be interviewed there. Elkabetz promised Liberman that the station would move from Jaffa to Jerusalem and that more soldiers from the periphery and the former Soviet Union will be recruited there, in order to diversify the mix of soldiers at the station. He also said the station and its subsidiary Galgalatz would have more Mediterranean music.