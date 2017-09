Rabbi Uziyahu Sharbaf, one of the buyers of Machpela House in Hevron, is convinced that the purchasers' petition to the Supreme Court will be accepted, leading to their being able to stay.

Interviewed by Arutz Sheva in response to Supreme Court Justice Neil Hendel freezing their eviction, Rabbi Sharbaf said, "You will not be able to stop us from buying houses. We have more surprises for you on more houses here in Hevron."

