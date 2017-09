19:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Street dedicated in memory of Neve Tzuf massacre victim Read more Chaya Salomon is immortalized near the Noam Hameiri school in Lod where she taught for 18 years. ► ◄ Last Briefs