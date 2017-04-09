MK Shafir: No choice but to open probe against PM

Member of Knesset Member Stav Shafir (Zionist Union) has sent a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that a criminal investigation be opened following disclosure of details of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's phone calls with the editor-in-chief and owners of Yisrael Hayom.

In her letter, Shafir wrote that "the frequent conversations between the prime minister and the owners and the management of the newspaper Yisrael Hayom shed light on a relationship that appears corrupt and raises the real concern that affidavits submitted to the Central Elections Committee and the Supreme Court on behalf of the prime minister were false and were intended to blow sand in the eyes of the court while it was examining the legality of these relations."