18:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Rally marks 3 years since capture of Ethiopian-Israel by Hamas Read more 100 attend a rally in support of the family of Avraham Mengistu, who has been held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for years. ► ◄ Last Briefs