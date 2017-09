A 10-day exercise beginning on Monday will involved massive movement of security vehicles on roads between Metullah and Hadera.

This is expected to result in congestion and the blocking of southbound Highway 85 at the Mecher Junction, Route 79 at Kiryat Ata Junction, Highways 672 and 7212 from Nesher to Ussafiya, Route 781 Mitzpe Aviv to Tamra, Highway 75 in the Ramat Yishai area and Route 805 from Bar Lev to Misgav.