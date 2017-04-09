Police intercept inedible eggs

Municipal police in Bnei Brak have found hundreds of egg trays from unknown sources and did not pass through veterinary supervision during a search of a warehouse on Abuhatzeira Street. The origin of the eggs was unknown and they were stamped with a forged inspection stamp. In addition, there was a list of customers who were supposed to sell the trays to the general public.

Police said the eggs could pose a threat to life. Inspectors from the Poultry Council were summoned to the site and took the eggs for destruction. Police detained a Petah Tikva resident on suspicion of involvement in the case.