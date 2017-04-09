18:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 US to UN: North Korea "begging for war" Nikki Haley, The United States' Ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" with his continued defiance of international sanctions barring his country from nuclear and missile tests. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs