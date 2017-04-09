A man about the age of 20 has died from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Highway 4 next to Kfar Masryk.
Despite efforts to revive him, the Magen David Adom emergency service was forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.
Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17
Fatal accident next to Kfar Masryk
