  Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17

Fatal accident next to Kfar Masryk

A man about the age of 20 has died from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Highway 4 next to Kfar Masryk.

Despite efforts to revive him, the Magen David Adom emergency service was forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

