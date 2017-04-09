IDF: Terrorist was shot trying to escape arrest

(AFP) - The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that a resident of the Deheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem who died on Sunday at an Israeli hospital from wounds suffered last month was wanted for taking part in "violent riots" and on suspicion of involvement in activities for the Popular Front terror group.

Referring to an arrest operation for 21-year-old Raed Al-Salhi, the IDF said, "When (Israeli) troops arrived at his house, a chase ensued. Forces carried out routine procedure for apprehending a suspect, and shot toward Salhi."

