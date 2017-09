Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has authorized the police national investigative unit to summon Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to testify in the probe of alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines from German company Thyssenkrupp, according to Channel 2 Television.

Steinitz advisor Rami Taib was questioned by police on suspicion of bribery in the case on Monday and ordered to remain in custody until Wednesday.