16:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Rami Taib to be held until Wednesday in submarine case The remand of Rami Taib has been extended until Wednesday. The advisor to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was questioned on Monday in connection with an investigation into alleged improprieties in Israel's purchase of submarines from Germany. ► ◄ Last Briefs