Court cancels administrative order for Yitzhar resident

The Ofer Military Court has canceled an administrative restraining order issued by Central District Commander Ronny Numa of the Israel Defense Forces, which removed Yosef Prisman of the Samarian Jewish community of Yizhar from Judea and Samaria for a period of four months, other than his IDF-determined residence in the Samarian Jewish community of Kedumim.

This is the second time in a few months that an order issued against Prisman has been canceled, the Military Court of Appeals having canceled a similar administrative restraining order. There is a gag order on the specifics of today's ruling. Attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu legal-aid organization, representing Prisman, has appealed to the court to allow the contents of the decision to be released.