Envelopes containing material suspected of being dangerous drugs were received at the French consulate on Haifa's Hagefen Street.
Firefighting teams are at the scene. Several citizens complained of burning eyes.
News BriefsElul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17
Suspicious envelopes sent to French consulate in Haifa
