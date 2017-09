14:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Foreign Ministry condemns N Korean nuclear test The state of Israel condemned North Korea's last nuclear test, the Israeli foreign ministry said today. "The test is a continuation of North Korea's defiant pattern of activity. Pyongyang must accord with all the decisions of the security council on the issue and refrain from tests and development of weapons of mass destruction and their carrying devices." ► ◄ Last Briefs