13:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Drug smuggling attempt in chocolate boxes thwarted Attempts to smuggle dangerous methamphetamine-type drugs amounting to 300,000 shekels were hidden in chocolate spread boxes. The drugs that were sent from abroad to Israel were seized at customs, and police investigators followed the shipment and arrested two suspects for whom the packages were intended.