The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended until Wednesday the arrest of David Krois, a resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in the city, who was suspected of lighting a doll in the form of a soldier on Lag B'Omer.
|
12:26
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17
Arrest of suspect in IDF doll burning extended
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended until Wednesday the arrest of David Krois, a resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in the city, who was suspected of lighting a doll in the form of a soldier on Lag B'Omer.
Other archived news briefs:Sep 04, 12:26 PM, 9/4/2017