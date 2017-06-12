12:26
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17

Arrest of suspect in IDF doll burning extended

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended until Wednesday the arrest of David Krois, a resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in the city, who was suspected of lighting a doll in the form of a soldier on Lag B'Omer.

Other archived news briefs:Sep 04, 12:26 PM, 9/4/2017