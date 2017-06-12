12:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Arrest of suspect in IDF doll burning extended The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended until Wednesday the arrest of David Krois, a resident of the Mea Shearim neighborhood in the city, who was suspected of lighting a doll in the form of a soldier on Lag B'Omer. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 04, 12:26 PM, 9/4/2017