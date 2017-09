11:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Honenu calls to destroy Hevron terror balcony Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization submitted a request to Head of Central Command Roni Numa to demolish a balcony that was built illegally and a few weeks ago was the scene of a terrorist incident in which a Jewish minor was injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs