During enforcement activity along Route 60 near the Elias Junction in the Hevron area, a Palestinian Arab car traveling 106 miles per hour was stopped by police on a part of the road where the speed limit is 50 miles per hour.

The 20-year-old Hevron resident, a "new driver," told police that he was "rushing to the holiday meal."

He was arrested for interrogation, his license was revoked for 30 days, and he was later released with conditions.