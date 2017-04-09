Elbit to provide maritime system to Asia-Pacific navy

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT) (“Elbit Systems”) announced today that it was awarded an approximately $11

million contract for the supply of an integrated maritime C4ISR system to an Asia-Pacific navy.

The contract, to be performed over a two-year period, will include interconnected coastal sensor towers, naval command centers and maritime C4I capabilities, as well as ongoing maintenance. The project will support commanders and other users (headquarters, command centers, coastal observation posts and vessels) throughout routine and special operations and will also be used for training and simulation.