09:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Science Minister to visit Hevron Science Minister Ofir Akunis is to visit today in Hevron and Kiryat Arba. During his visit, he is expected to pray at the Cave of Machpela and, later, hold a working meeting with the mayor of Kiryat Arba.